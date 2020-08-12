Late country star Charlie Daniels honored by new Tennessee Senate resolution

Late country music star Charlie Daniels is being honored in a major way by his home state.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Senate unanimously passed the resolution SJR 8011 to honor the life's work of the country icon, according to FOX17 in Nashville.

The resolution reads, "We celebrate the life of Charlie Daniels, even as we mourn his passing, and reflect fondly upon his impeccable character and indelible legacy as one of the greatest and most enduring country music artists of his generation."

COUNTRY STAR CHARLIE DANIELS ON HELPING VETERANS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: ‘THEY ARE BEING OVERLOOKED’

"We express our sympathy and offer our condolences to the family of Mr. Daniels," it continues.

Daniels died on July 6 at the age of 83 of a hemorrhagic stroke at Summit Medical Center in Nashville. He was a member of the Grand Ole Opry and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame.

He was best known for his monster 1979 hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia." It was No. 1 on the country charts in 1979 and No. 3 on the pop charts.

CHARLIE DANIELS ON WHY HE'S COMMITTED TO SUPPORTING VETERANS: 'THERE IS A GREAT NEED FOR ASSISTANCE'

Daniels also won a Dove Award for gospel albums and a coveted Grammy Award for best country vocal performance by a duo or group.

In addition to his music, Daniels was a major advocate for several causes that were close to his heart including supporting the U.S. military with The Journey Home Project, which he founded in 2014 with his manager, David Corlew, to help veterans.

"My manager, myself and some other people started this Journey Home Project to help — we've come to find out there is a great need for assistance by veterans who are returning from their service. Most of the people that we deal with haven't gotten that," Daniels told Fox News in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We all know the agencies that are tasked with helping our military people are bureaucracies that, by nature, grind slow," Daniels added at the time. "So there are immediate needs and slow bureaucracies, and we kind of step in and try to help out."

According to The Tennessean, Daniels is survived by his wife, Hazel, and his son, Charlie Daniels Jr.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.