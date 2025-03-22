Channing Tatum refuses to book ‘fat roles’ in Hollywood as actor sheds 30 pounds

Channing Tatum is making it clear—he’s done with drastic weight transformations for Hollywood.

The "Magic Mike" star, 44, recently shared his dramatic body transformation over the years in a candid Instagram post. He revealed a 30-pound weight fluctuation for different film roles.

"We back up!" Tatum shared on social media with a carousel of shirtless selfies.

"1st photo is today 205. 2nd photo 235 for a movie called Josephine," Tatum added, as he showed off his journey through different weight classes.

"Then went to 3rd photo which is 172 for a movie Roofman."

The Hollywood heartthrob credited his ability to transform his physique to a dedicated team of professionals but admitted that the toll on his body has become too much to handle.

"I’m so grateful for my genetics. Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn’t make these big swings in my weight without you guys," he continued.

"But I won’t be doing any more fat roles," he laughed. "It’s too hard on the body and too hard to take off now. But damn when I look at these pics it’s just wild what the human body… can do."

Tatum rose to fame by starring in films such as "Coach Carter" and in the 2006 comedy "She’s the Man" starring Amanda Bynes.

While the Hollywood actor took on physically demanding roles throughout his illustrious career, Tatum put his physique to the test when he starred in the 2006 dance movie "Step Up."

As Tatum played opposite his co-star Jenna Dewan, their relationship turned into an off-camera romance.

The couple tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed a daughter, Everly, in 2013.

Dewan filed for divorce in 2018. The actress revealed why she and Tatum called off their marriage in her 2019 memoir, "Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day."

"I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter," the actor-dancer wrote, according to People. "First and foremost, I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting."

Tatum said that after their divorce he focused mainly on his daughter.

"I just dropped everything and just focused on her," he told Vanity Fair at the time. "And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends."

In 2021, Tatum sparked dating rumors with "Big Little Lies" actress Zoë Kravitz.

Two years later, the couple were engaged to be married. However, in 2024, Tatum and Kravitz reportedly called it quits after three years together, according to People.