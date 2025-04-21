The Chainsmokers surprise frat party performance leads to police shut down

Music duo The Chainsmokers crashed a college fraternity party over the weekend, leading to a police shutdown of the event.

The DJ group shared a video of the moment on Instagram, writing, "We crashed a frat in Arizona and …"

After only 13 minutes, the police showed up and attempted to get the possibly underage crowd to disperse.

"Listen up, if you are under the age of 21, I'm gonna tell you to leave right now, or I'm gonna start writing tickets and start arresting folks," an officer said in the recorded video.

At the time, Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall had only played 45 seconds of a song.

"We got shut down by the cops already, but we're paying the fine," Pall said in the video. "We're gonna get another 15 minutes."

The video was captioned, "Will happily pay the fine."

After securing more time at the party, Taggart and Pall "decided to play all of the classics."

Songs performed included "Closer" and "Roses." The duo also added in some new remixes, including a version of Gracie Abrams' "That's So True."

Taggart and Pall first broke into the music scene by releasing remixes of other artists' songs, but landed their first original breakthrough with "#Selfie" in 2014.

By 2016, the DJ duo had achieved a higher level of notoriety with the release of "Closer." The song, which featured pop star Halsey, stayed at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 12 weeks.

That same year, Taggart and Pall released "Roses" and "Don't Let Me Down," which debuted in Billboard's top 10.

The Chainsmokers took a break from the online personas they had created in 2020 in order to take some time and "create our next chapter in music."

Taggart and Pall announced their music comeback in 2022 and released their fourth studio album, "So Far So Good." Ahead of its release, the two sat down with Billboard and spoke about the heat they faced before their hiatus. Taggart recalled the 2016 Billboard cover story about how the two "rage every night."

"I remember reading that and thinking, ‘I can’t believe this is what people are going to think of us,’ and ‘Do we come off this way?' I don’t want to be this person, you know?" he told Billboard in 2022. "That was the biggest thing. The guys we read about there, I was like, ‘I don’t like these guys.'"

Pall added: "Sure, I would have loved that article not to turn out like that. That’s the hard part, being like, ‘God, that is just not accurate of who I am, but I didn’t do myself any favors to show that person a different side.’"

