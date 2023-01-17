Selena Gomez reportedly dating Chainsmokers singer Drew Taggart after his split from Steve Jobs' daughter Eve

Selena Gomez knows the heart wants what it wants, and is reportedly dating Andrew "Drew" Taggart of The Chainsmokers.

The "Hands to Myself" singer is said to be "so affectionate" with Drew, who co-headlines the popular electronic music duo with his best friend, Alexander Pall.

Sources told Us Weekly that Selena and Drew are "very casual and low-key" about their new relationship.

Drew, 33, was only recently linked together with Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of late billionaire and Apple founder Steve Jobs.

"They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs," the insider revealed of Gomez and Taggart.

"Selena can hardly keep her hands off him," the source said. They are "having a lot of fun together."

Gomez previously dated The Weeknd, DJ Zedd and was in an off/on relationship with Justin Bieber for years before they split for good in 2018.

Eve, on the other hand, deleted her social media account Tuesday following reports her ex-boyfriend found a new girlfriend. The 24-year-old model appeared to not only scrub her Instagram page clean, but she also completely deactivated her account.

However, Eve and Drew are reportedly "totally amicable" about their breakup, and are "very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways" after embarking on a "casual summer fling."

Drew and Eve spent a snowy New Year holiday together with his family for his birthday, while Selena played in the sand in Cabo San Lucas with Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz.

Taggart previously dated Meredith Mickelson and was in a year-long relationship with Chantel Jeffries.

Earlier this month, The Chainsmokers admitted their love lives sometimes get closer than comfortable.

While chatting on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the "Something Just Like This" group revealed they've had threesomes together.

"We used to have to share hotel rooms," Alex Pall said. "We'd be in Europe . They'd have the two beds – they don't even split them apart, you know what I mean? They'd literally have two singles… it's almost by force, like we were forced to be in that scenario," Pall joked.

At the time, Pall said they were relatively shocked any sexual interactions even occurred.

"I think we were just like what the f--- just happened. They were never planned, you know what I mean?"

"I feel like that’s how threesomes happen," Taggart added.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Andrew Taggart and Selena Gomez's rep for comment.