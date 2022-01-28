Expand / Collapse search
NFC Championship game to see Chainsmokers perform halftime show

The Grammy-winning duo will perform their latest single 'High'

By Julius Young | Fox News
Fans tuning in to the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday will see The Chainsmokers as the evening’s halftime entertainment.

The Grammy-winning duo is set to perform their latest single "High" for the first time ever in a live venue capacity, it was announced on Friday.

Multi-platinum R&B singer Brandy is also set to perform. She will sing the National Anthem prior to kickoff while a 100-yard U.S. flag held by season ticket members is displayed on the field.

"High" is The Chainsmokers’ first release since 2019. 

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers will perform at the NFC Championship game on Sunday.

Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers will perform at the NFC Championship game on Sunday. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Pandora)

In July 2020, the group was criticized by former New York governor Andrew Cuomo for performing at a charity event which he called "illegal and reckless" for its lack of social distancing and ordered an investigation into the party thrown by Goldman Sachs head honcho David Solomon.

The Grammy-winning duo will perform their latest single, ‘High.’

The Grammy-winning duo will perform their latest single, ‘High.’ (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

Solomon also performed a DJ set at the outdoor rave-style shindig.

The organizers said in a statement at the time that they collaborated with all state and local health officials, and the concert followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines.

Profits from the event, for which tickets cost up to $25,000, went to several local charities, according to Billboard.

