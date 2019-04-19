Chad Michael Murray reveals he had a make out session with Jamie Lee Curtis while filming 'Freaky Friday'

Chad Michael Murray might have gotten to kiss Lindsay Lohan in the movie "Freaky Friday" but it was his off-screen make out session with the film's other star, Jamie Lee Curtis, that's really stuck with him.

The "One Tree Hill" alum told Busy Philipps on "Busy Tonight" that he was Lohan’s first kiss and she was rightfully nervous about it so Curtis stepped in to help them out.

“So we go and sit in Jamie’s trailer and she’s talking to Lindsay like, just kiss him … and [Curtis] grabs me by the back of the head and makes out with me," the 37-year-old admitted.

“At this point, I went, ‘Dude, I just made out with Jamie Lee Curtis!'" he said.

“That is really wild,” Philipps said. “I like that story!”

Murray played Lohan's love interest in the iconic 2003 film in which the "Parent Trap" star switches bodies with her mother, played by the "Halloween" actress after a magical encounter at a Chinese restaurant.

The new "Riverdale" star's appearance on Philipp's show also served as a little reunion for the two of them. They both starred together on "Dawson’s Creek" during Season 5 back in 2002.