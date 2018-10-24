Jamie Lee Curtis reveals she was addicted to opiates: ‘No one knew”

Jamie Lee Curtis, the legendary scream queen, revealed she was addicted to opiates and hid it from the people around her for 10 years.

Curtis, 59, told People her addiction to opiates began after undergoing surgery for her "hereditary puffy eyes” in 1989. She was prescribed opiates following the minor surgery.

The daughter of legendary Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh said she stole pills from family and friends, including her sister Kelly. Curtis’ family also had a history of addiction struggle, most notably her father who struggled with alcoholism and abused heroin and cocaine.

Curtis told People she got help in February 1999 after attending a recovery meeting, telling her husband Christopher Guest of her addiction the very same day. She told the magazine that getting herself clean was her “single greatest accomplishment.”

“I’m breaking the cycle that has basically destroyed the lives of generations in my family,” she said. “Getting sober remains my single greatest accomplishment… bigger than my husband, bigger than both of my children and bigger than any work, success, failure. Anything.”

The “True Lies” star said she’s been sober for almost 20 years and attends recovery meetings. She said she hopes to help others who have also struggled with addiction.

Curtis has something to celebrate this week. Forty years after her breakout role in John Carpenter’s “Halloween,” Curtis reprised her role as Laurie Strode. “Halloween” took in an estimated $77.5 million, the second highest October opening ever. Universal Pictures said it was the biggest movie opening ever with a female lead over 55.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.