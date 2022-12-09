Celine Dion reveals incurable neurological disorder diagnosis, Aerosmith cancels final shows in Vegas
‘REALLY DIFFICULT’ - Celine Dion reveals incurable neurological disorder diagnosis in an emotional video. Continue reading here…
‘STAY HEALTHY’ - Aerosmith cancels final shows in Vegas due to Steven Tyler's health. Continue reading here…
‘CRAZIEST JOURNEY’ - 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah credits success to Black women, fans in a farewell address. Continue reading here…
VIVA LAS VEGAS - Celine Dion: Queen of the modern Las Vegas residency. Continue reading here…
‘DON’T LOVE EVERY OUTFIT' - 'Wheel of Fortune’s' Vanna White reveals how she feels about her wardrobe. Continue reading here…
'TIS THE SEASON - Kate Hudson says her three children 'just go nuts' over 'really wild' Christmas tradition. Continue reading here…
‘ENTIRELY UNTRUE’ - ABC pulls Backstreet Boys holiday special following lawsuit accusing Nick Carter of rape. Continue reading here…
MAKING MOO-VES - Will Ferrell brings back old 'SNL' sketch by playing a cowbell at his son's first live concert in San Diego. Continue reading here…
‘SNOW BUNNIES’ - Jessica Simpson cozies up in Aspen with her husband, and family on winter vacation. Continue reading here…
REST IN PEACE - Kirstie Alley died after battling with colon cancer, her rep reveals. Continue reading here…
