Celine Dion reveals incurable neurological disorder diagnosis, Aerosmith cancels final shows in Vegas

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Celine Dion reveals incurable neurological disorder diagnosis in emotional video, Aerosmith cancels final shows in Vegas.

Celine Dion reveals incurable neurological disorder diagnosis in emotional video, Aerosmith cancels final shows in Vegas. (Getty Images)

‘REALLY DIFFICULT’ - Celine Dion reveals incurable neurological disorder diagnosis in an emotional video. Continue reading here… 

‘STAY HEALTHY’ - Aerosmith cancels final shows in Vegas due to Steven Tyler's health. Continue reading here… 

‘CRAZIEST JOURNEY’ - 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah credits success to Black women, fans in a farewell address. Continue reading here… 

Celine Dion made millions on multiple Las Vegas residencies through the years, and inspired the likes of Britney Spears, Elton John and Katy Perry to pursue multi-show concerts in the desert.

Celine Dion made millions on multiple Las Vegas residencies through the years, and inspired the likes of Britney Spears, Elton John and Katy Perry to pursue multi-show concerts in the desert. (Getty Images)

VIVA LAS VEGAS - Celine Dion: Queen of the modern Las Vegas residency. Continue reading here… 

‘DON’T LOVE EVERY OUTFIT' - 'Wheel of Fortune’s' Vanna White reveals how she feels about her wardrobe. Continue reading here… 

'TIS THE SEASON - Kate Hudson says her three children 'just go nuts' over 'really wild' Christmas tradition. Continue reading here… 

ABC pulled the Backstreet Boys holiday special following a lawsuit accusing Nick Carter of rape.

ABC pulled the Backstreet Boys holiday special following a lawsuit accusing Nick Carter of rape. (Scott Legato/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

‘ENTIRELY UNTRUE’ - ABC pulls Backstreet Boys holiday special following lawsuit accusing Nick Carter of rape. Continue reading here… 

MAKING MOO-VES - Will Ferrell brings back old 'SNL' sketch by playing a cowbell at his son's first live concert in San Diego. Continue reading here…

‘SNOW BUNNIES’ - Jessica Simpson cozies up in Aspen with her husband, and family on winter vacation. Continue reading here…

Kirstie Alley died after a brief battle with colon cancer, her rep reveals. 

Kirstie Alley died after a brief battle with colon cancer, her rep reveals.  (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

REST IN PEACE - Kirstie Alley died after battling with colon cancer, her rep reveals. Continue reading here…

