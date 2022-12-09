Celine Dion reveals incurable neurological disorder diagnosis, Aerosmith cancels final shows in Vegas

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

‘REALLY DIFFICULT’ - Celine Dion reveals incurable neurological disorder diagnosis in an emotional video. Continue reading here…

‘STAY HEALTHY’ - Aerosmith cancels final shows in Vegas due to Steven Tyler's health. Continue reading here…

‘CRAZIEST JOURNEY’ - 'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah credits success to Black women, fans in a farewell address. Continue reading here…

VIVA LAS VEGAS - Celine Dion: Queen of the modern Las Vegas residency. Continue reading here…

‘DON’T LOVE EVERY OUTFIT' - 'Wheel of Fortune’s' Vanna White reveals how she feels about her wardrobe. Continue reading here…

'TIS THE SEASON - Kate Hudson says her three children 'just go nuts' over 'really wild' Christmas tradition. Continue reading here…

‘ENTIRELY UNTRUE’ - ABC pulls Backstreet Boys holiday special following lawsuit accusing Nick Carter of rape. Continue reading here…

MAKING MOO-VES - Will Ferrell brings back old 'SNL' sketch by playing a cowbell at his son's first live concert in San Diego. Continue reading here…

‘SNOW BUNNIES’ - Jessica Simpson cozies up in Aspen with her husband, and family on winter vacation. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Kirstie Alley died after battling with colon cancer, her rep reveals. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter