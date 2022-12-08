Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Aerosmith cancels final shows in Vegas due to Steven Tyler's health

Steven Tyler and Aerosmith were to perform in Las Vegas for two more shows

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 8 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines December 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Aerosmith announced on its social media platforms that its final two Las Vegas residency concerts have been canceled. 

The band apologized to fans. 

"On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year!" the group wrote Wednesday.

A representative for lead singer Steven Tyler did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time of publication.

Aerosmith announced the cancellation of its upcoming shows due to doctors' orders to lead singer Steven Tyler.

Aerosmith announced the cancellation of its upcoming shows due to doctors' orders to lead singer Steven Tyler. (Robyn Beck/AFP)

STEVEN TYLER RELAPSES, AEROSMITH CANCELS VEGAS RESIDENCY: 'THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING'

In May, the band announced its Las Vegas residency dates in June and July were canceled due to Tyler's relapse.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the group wrote. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

Tyler, 74, left a rehabilitation center in July.

A representative for Tyler shared with Fox News Digital at the time that he was "doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage."

Steven Tyler performed in early November during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Steven Tyler performed in early November during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In early September, the "Dream On" performers returned to their stomping grounds on the East Coast, performing in Maine and Massachusetts. In November, Tyler performed at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Aerosmith had previously canceled its Las Vegas residency in May due to Steven Tyler's relapse.

Aerosmith had previously canceled its Las Vegas residency in May due to Steven Tyler's relapse. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Tickets purchased through ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded," the band said. "All other refunds will be available at point of purchase." 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending