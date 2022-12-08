Expand / Collapse search
Will Ferrell brings back old 'SNL' sketch by playing a cowbell at his son's first live concert in San Diego

Ferrell was on 'Saturday Night Live' from 1995 until 2002

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
Will Ferrell added "more cowbell" to his son's first live concert in San Diego this past weekend.

Ferrell's son, Magnus, an aspiring musician, opened up for a band called Psychedelic Furs for the Cancer for College scholarship benefit concert.

Magnus and the rest of his band were joined onstage by his father, who played the cowbell like he did in his popular "Saturday Night Live" sketch.

During the skit, Ferrell played the cowbell in a band. Christopher Walken was also in the skit and played a record producer who wanted "more cowbell" from Ferrell's character.

Will Ferrell joined his son, Magnus, on stage this past weekend with his cowbell and played along to his son's original song, "Back in Place."

Will Ferrell joined his son, Magnus, on stage this past weekend with his cowbell and played along to his son's original song, "Back in Place." (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Magnus and his band played three original songs at the concert, including his single "Back in Place," featuring Ferrell on the cowbell and a cover of "Creep" by Radiohead, per Rolling Stone.

Magnus shared some moments from the night to his Instagram account, including two pictures of Ferrell playing the cowbell on stage.

The Instagram account for the venue of the concert, Music Box, also posted a video showing Ferrell dancing around the stage playing the cowbell.

Will Ferrell was on "Saturday Night Live" from 1995 until 2002.

Will Ferrell was on "Saturday Night Live" from 1995 until 2002. (Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

"Will Ferrell gave us more cowbell this past weekend as we hosted @cancerforcollege's Annual Holiday Jam! Some say you can still hear the echos of it around the venue," the caption read.

Magnus has released four songs to date: "Hold My Hand," "Held You So," "Love Drunk" and "Back in Place."

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

