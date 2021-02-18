Demi Lovato receives support from fellow celebrities after sharing new details about 2018 overdose

Demi Lovato’s friends in show business are showing their support for the singer after she revealed new details about the severity and lasting effects of her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

The star chronicles her journey in the upcoming four-part YouTube documentary series "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil." On Wednesday, she released the first trailer for the series in which she revealed she suffered a heart attack and three strokes as a result of the overdose.

"My doctors said that I have five to 10 minutes," she says in the trailer. "... I've had a lot of lives, like my cat. I'm on my ninth life."

The documentary will examine the star’s rise to fame and the outside pressures that led her down a path of addiction that the now 28-year-old pop star continues to deal with.

After the emotional trailer dropped, it didn’t take long for celebrity friends and fans of the "Anyone" singer to take to social media to share their support and encouragement on her future endeavors.

"So proud of you @ddlovato for opening up to the world about your addictions and the importance of our physical, emotional, and mental health Exx Rocket #DemiDWTD," tweeted Elton John, who participates in the documentary.

"I could not be more proud you’re the smartest strongest most beautiful person I know and i’m so lucky to have you in my life. YOURE LIVING YOUR TRUTH! It’s a new f---ing day my valentine Demi!" wrote Noah Cyrus in her Instagram Story.

"Man, Demi Lovato is so strong that it’s obscene. To withstand all of this and then to be giving enough to talk about it publicly... is [exploding head and heart emoji]," wrote actress Jameela Jamil.

"Demi I am so proud of you - this is so powerful. I don’t even know what to say," wrote Lucy Hale on her Instagram Story.

"I love you too much," wrote Nikkie de Jager in a comment on Lovato's Instagram post.

"my girl. I love u! @ddlovato," wrote singer JoJo on Twitter.

"wow.. to know all u've been through & to see firsthand how much love & light u continue to put out into the world everyday, I'm so honored to call u a friend & so blown away & inspired by u Demi. love always," wrote Sam Fischer, who collaborated with the star on the track "What Other People Say."

Lovato herself took to her Instagram Story to thank her fans and friends for their support.

"I can’t express the gratitude I feel for all the love and support I’ve gotten today," she wrote. "It’s still hard to feel worthy of so much love but I’m working on it and letting some of that love sink in makes this process so much easier. So thank you for being a part of this journey with me. I love you all."

Although the singer survived her overdose, she is still dealing with the long-term effects that it had on her body. The multihyphenate opened up further about her overdose and its lasting effects during YouTube's TCA panel on Wednesday and revealed that she was also left with brain damage.

"I was left with brain damage and I still deal with the effects of that today," Lovato shared. "I don't drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision."

Lovato said that she also had a hard time reading because her vision was so blurred. It took about two months, she said, for her to "read out of a book."

"I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they kind of are still there to remind me if I ever get into a dark place again," Lovato said. "I"m grateful for those reminders, but I'm also ... so grateful I was someone that didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing."

Fans will be able to get a better understanding of Lovato’s ongoing struggles when her documentary series premieres in March.

