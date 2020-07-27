Demi Lovato shares new photos from Max Ehrich’s romantic proposal

Demi Lovato gave fans an inside look at the exact moment her now-fiance Max Ehrich proposed.

The “I Love Me” singer got engaged on the beach.

While Ehrich, 29, proposed, a photographer hid in order to capture the sweet moment as he knelt down on one knee and afterward received a hug from Lovato, 27.

“Best night of my life... still soaking it all up.. I love you baby @maxehrich 💍," Lovato captioned the photos.

Ehrich posted the same photos and revealed "Crash Into Me" by David Matthews Band was playing when he proposed. "Love you more each and every second @ddlovato," he wrote.

Last week, Lovato announced that she had gotten engaged to Ehrich.

“Today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” the “Confident” singer wrote. “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too."

She continued: "You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage.

"I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!" Lovato concluded.