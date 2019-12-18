Bette Midler, Jon Voight, other celebs react to Trump impeachment news: 'I expected this moment'

The news of President Trump's impeachment by the House of Representatives on Wednesday night has rocked the nation in recent hours, with largely anti-Trump Hollywood being no exception.

Following the party-line votes on two articles of impeachment -- on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- stars of all political stripes took to Twitter to express their views.

Singer and actress Bette Midler, long an outspoken Trump critic, shared a simple message online, writing: "Impeached."

HOUSE IMPEACHES TRUMP OVER UKRAINE DEALINGS, AS PELOSI FLOATS HOLDING UP SENATE TRIAL

Actor Jon Voight, long a vocal supporter of President Trump, posted a video with a message of faith.

"This left wing lacks truth," Voight said, "and are afraid of Trump's truth to save this country. ... The left are afraid of the 'true truths' that President Trump has brought forth."

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano revealed she wasn't nearly as happy as she thought she'd be.

"I expected this moment but I expected to be more joyful," she tweeted. "Maybe jump up & do a happy dance. Maybe."

"But I’m just sad and heartbroken," Milano admitted. "What he’s left behind can’t be erased with this vote. The bigotry and xenophobia he’s emboldened. The lies. It will take generations to recover."

"Riverdale" star Cole Sprouse, however, was in much merrier spirits.

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCE WILLIAM HAVE AN 'OLD-FASHIONED MARRIAGE': REPORT

"Time for a celebration," he wrote online.

He also shared a cheeky reference to a classic Christmas tune.

"Sleeeeep im-heavenly-peaaaachhhhh," he said, refering to the lyrics of "Silent Night." "SLEEeep im-heavenlllly-peachhhh. #happyholidays2019."

"What a time to be alive," noted reality star Jordyn Woods.

"Juice" singer Lizzo seemed to express some genuine confusion.

"WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?" she asked in all capital letters.

R. KELLY PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO BRIBERY CHARGE

Vinny Guadagnino, star of "Jersey Shore," expressed that he'd prefer Trump stay in office rather than have Vice President Mike Pence take over.

"People want Trump impeached but you really want Pence?" Guadagnino said. "He reminds me of one of the founding fathers in the purge."

CAMILA CABELLO APOLOGIZES FOR PAST RACIST LANGUAGE: 'I WAS UNEDUCATED AND IGNORANT'

Actor Dean Cain voiced general frustration toward the whole event.

"This partisan, political impeachment is an embarrassment," he noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Actress Kirstie Alley warned fans about what's to come following the impeachment.

"Dangerous precedent, she warned. "Gonna cause a major tit for tat retaliation now for whoever is in power... fasten your seatbelts, it’s gonna be a bumpy decade."