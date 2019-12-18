Kate Middleton, Prince William have an 'old-fashioned marriage': report

Prince William and Kate Middleton have a true partnership.

The Cambridges -- who tied the knot in 2011 and share three children together -- balance each other out with William's intense side evened out by Kate's poise and calm, according to a new report.

“They look after each other but in different ways,” a friend of the royal couple told People magazine.

Added the insider: “Some people might say it’s an old-fashioned marriage, but it seems to work.”

The pal also noted that although William and Kate, both 37, "have different roles," they ultimately "come together as a team."

An example of the pair's teamwork was their recent tour of Pakistan, according to People.

“They are a great double act,” a senior royal source told the outlet. “People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives. These things are easier when they are side by side.”

Per the outlet, the Foreign Office -- which decides where the royals should travel to on behalf of the U.K -- views Kate and William as a "massive asset."

"The perception of them is strong," said the insider.

Kate and William have at least two major overseas tours already underway for 2020, according to People.