Adam Sandler and Cole Sprouse reunite 20 years after 'Big Daddy'

Twenty years after playing father and son, Adam Sandler and Cole Sprouse have reunited.

When he was just 6 years old, Sprouse played Sandler's adopted son in "Big Daddy," a role which he shared with his twin brother Dylan.

The film tells the story of a man who adopts a child in a desperate attempt to win back his girlfriend. In typical Sandler fashion, hilarious antics ensue.

ADAM SANDLER REMEMBERS GETTING FIRED FROM 'SNL' WITH CHRIS FARLEY

Sandler, 53, and Sprouse, now 27, reunited and posed for photos at the premiere of the "SNL" star's film "Uncut Gems," a deviation from Sandler's comedic movies like "Big Daddy."

"Uncut Gems" stars Sandler as Howard Ratner, a jeweler-turned-gambler fighting to pay off debt after debt -- a role that's receiving Oscar buzz.

On Wednesday, the "Happy Gilmore" star told Entertainment Tonight that he had one very specific problem with the film's original script: the name of his character's girlfriend.

Played by Julia Fox in the film, Ratner's mistress was originally called Sadie.

ADAM SANDLER ON HOW HE BATTLED STAGE FRIGHT, HAVING NO MONEY BEFORE LANDING 'SNL'

"That's my daughter's name!" Sandler revealed. "And I said, 'You can't have my daughter's name in this movie.'"

Sandler is the father to Sadie, 13 and Sunny, 11. He then went on to speak about his family and how he doesn’t want his children to watch the film.

"My wife [Jackie] can handle it all. My wife encouraged me to do the movie," Sandler noted. "[As for] my kids, I said I don't want them to see this until maybe 60 or 70."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[There's] some dirty stuff, yes. I was filthy in this movie," Sandler pointed out. "And yes, it doesn't look great, but it's a good movie."

Fox News' Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report.