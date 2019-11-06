Dean Cain on Spicer's 'DWTS' success: Trump critics want to change the rules, like the Electoral College

As some "Dancing With the Stars" fans complain about Sean Spicer’s successful run, actor Dean Cain said on Wednesday that it appears the former White House press secretary is winning a "popularity contest."

“It’s pretty clear that they just want to change the rules now that he’s there," Cain said, responding to host Brian Kilmeade's question about whether the show's judges are trying to convince Americans to vote him off through their harsh weekly critiques.

"So it’s kind of like, 'Let’s get rid of the Electoral College, let’s get Trump out of office.' You can’t do it that way.”

Spicer continues to advance on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," with President Trump urging his 66.5 million Twitter followers to vote for him.

'DANCING WITH THE STARS' HOST TOM BERGERON SLAMS POLITICALLY 'DIVISIVE BOOKINGS' AFTER SEAN SPICER IS CAST

As a result, Spicer received low scores from the panel of judges but picked up so many votes from the viewing public that he wasn’t even considered for elimination.

Spicer’s “Dancing with the Stars” survival triggered many critics on social media. The New York Times even published a story by its in-house dance critic headlined, “No, Sean Spicer really can’t dance.”

SEAN SPICER DISMISSES BIDEN'S CLAIM TRUMP 'FANS FLAMES' OF WHITE SUPREMACY

The Times called Spicer’s victory over Kate Flannery “outrageous” and criticized the process in which the former Trump spokesperson advanced.

“Spicer’s staying power has little to do with his performances. Over the past eight weeks, he has been the weakest dancer on the show. His low scores from the judges have borne that out,” Times dance guru Gia Kourlas wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kourlas, who typically covers ballet, called Spicer “untruthful,” because “his soul’s weather” is revealed through dancing. Cain agreed with host Ainsley Earhardt that fans of Trump are choosing to fight back through their votes for Spicer.

"It could be seen that way for sure. It's a popularity contest; it's not just about dancing," the conservative former "Lois & Clark" star said. "Do I think Sean is the most popular dancer on the show? Um, probably not. But that's not the only criteria. These are the rules, [and] he's playing by the rules."

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.