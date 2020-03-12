Celebrities react to Trump's coronavirus address: 'Evil empire must go'

Hollywood celebrities descended on President Trump via social media to bash his handling of the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak after the president addressed the nation from the Oval Office about his strategy to contain the virus.

Trump on Wednesday announced in a televised address that the U.S. is suspending all travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days beginning Friday at midnight in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

His address came hours after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 a global pandemic and the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. climbed to more than 1,200. Trump said the new travel exemptions do not apply to the United Kingdom.

Despite the threat of coronavirus, many outspoken TV and film celebrities took to Twitter after Trump’s address to lambaste the president over what they see as his mishandling of the outbreak.

Actress Rosanna Arquette was among the first to direct some harsh words, tweeting: "his Psychosis has become normalized this is more dangerous than ever the evil empire must go ..vote blue no matter what."

"At this point, we’re objectively better off ignoring this address. Zero trust. Zero transparency. Zero clarity. Every time he speaks on this he drenches himself in toxic self-interest. Disastrous. What’s the point in fooling ourselves? This is dangerous now and always has been," wrote "Westworld" star Jeffrey Wright.

"Trump is admitting right now it is a Pandemic and claiming that he had initiated the swiftest response," wrote Patricia Arquette.

Mia Farrow took a more subtle jab at Trump, writing: "Low energy orange."

Comedian Kumail Nanjiani questioned the wisdom behind a travel ban.

"Trying to fight the coronavirus by limiting travel between Europe and the US is like trying to clean a coffee spill by washing the coffee cup," he wrote.

"This will continue to spread at the same exact pace it is today. He’s not doing anything. None of this will slow it down," actor Ethan Embry tweeted.

"MEDICAL QUESTION: I'm not that worried about catching the virus, but if I watch the president's Oval Office address, will my brain explode?" wrote comedian Michael Ian Black.

He later followed up with another tweet that read: "For three years, I've been saying George W. Bush was the worst modern president but I think with that speech tonight, he might have passed the torch. Congratulations, Don. You're officially the dumbest sack of s--- to ever occupy the Oval Office."

"Supergirl" star Jon Cryer retweeted a call to have Trump resign from office.