Celebrities react to Harvey Weinstein's 23-year prison sentence with praise: 'History has been made'

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday in the landmark Manhattan rape trial that convicted him of third-degree rape and a criminal sex act.

Seconds after the verdict was read aloud in a New York City courtroom, celebrities around the world chimed in on social media with overwhelmingly positive reactions to the news the "monster" will be placed behind bars and tipped their hats to the dozens of women who came forward demanding justice.

One of the first Hollywood stars to react with praise to the sentencing was Padma Lakshmi.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN ASKED MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, JEFF BEZOS FOR HELP KEEPING HIS JOB: REPORT

"23 YEARS!! Justice has been served today. So thankful for all of the incredible survivors who shared their experiences at the hands of this monster," Padma Laskshmi wrote on Twitter.

"This verdict would not have been possible ten or even five years ago. This is an historic day for women’s equality and holding powerful men accountable for their actions," Lakshmi wrote in a second tweet.

Former "Sex and the City" star Kristin Davis noted the courage it took for the several women around the world who spoke up against the former producer.

"Just crying tears of relief for the bravery of the women who came forward, for every woman who has not gotten justice, for every woman period- we thank you for your strength !!!!" she wrote to her nearly 300,000 Twitter followers.

Comedian Tommy Campbell echoed similar sentiments, stressing victims should always be heard.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN SENTENCED TO 23 YEARS IN PRISON ON RAPE, CRIMINAL SEX ACT CONVICTIONS

"Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison. This was only possible because of the many courageous women that came forward and spoke-out against this monster. Listen to victims! #Weinstein," Campbell wrote.

Actress Mira Sorvino praised the justice system minutes after the verdict.

"23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today," she wrote.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN: THESE WOMEN BROKE THEIR SILENCE TO TESTIFY AGAINST THE DISGRACED HOLLYWOOD PRODUCER

Jameela Jamil also took to her Twitter to voice an overwhelmingly positive response to the judge's sentence.

"Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail! Congratulations to the incredible women who took this monster on, in spite of how maliciously he retaliated. You have made a huge leap forward for all women with this victory. Also so much love to @RonanFarrow," the star wrote.

"Below Zero" actress Kristin Booth offered up thanks to the many it took to make Weinstein's sentence a reality and declared history has been made.

INSIDE HARVEY WEINSTEIN’S TEMPORARY HOME – THE NOTORIOUS RIKERS ISLAND JAIL

Weinstein was convicted on two counts last month: criminal sex act for the 2006 assault of a production assistant and rape in the third degree for the 2013 attack on another woman. On the criminal sex act count, he faced a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years, while the third-degree rape count carried a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

Weinstein, who arrived in court on Wednesday in a wheelchair, addressed the judge even though he had opted out of testifying on his own behalf during his trial.

Both victims, Miriam Haleyi and Jessica Mann, read impact statements ahead of the sentencing. The four other women who testified against him, including “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra, sat side-by-side in the courtroom audience but were not permitted to speak at the sentencing under state law.

"I could only hope whatever sentence, [it's] long enough for him to acknowledge for what he has done to me and others," Haleyi shared as she broke into tears recalling to Judge James Burke that the 2006 attack scarred her deeply, made her rethink her career in the entertainment business and left her feeling paranoid and afraid of retaliation.

HOW HARVEY WEINSTEIN’S CONVICTION AFFECTS WIFE GEORGINA CHAPMAN, CHILDREN

“I believe that if Harvey Weinstein was not convicted by this jury, it would happen again and again and again,” Haleyi said, adding, “Rape is not just one moment of penetration. It is forever.”

“Thousands of men are losing due process. I’m worried about this country,” the disgraced Hollywood mogul said after two of his accusers confronted him in court.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burke was the person solely responsible for determining how long the former Hollywood titan would spend in prison for his crimes in New York.

The New York case was the first criminal matter against Weinstein to arise from accusations of more than 90 women, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and Uma Thurman. Many of Weinstein’s accusers say he used his Hollywood prestige to befriend them, dangling movie roles to gain their trust.

Fox News' Marta Dhanis and the Associated Press contributed to this report.