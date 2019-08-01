Celebrities poke fun at CNN Democratic debate, jab Harris, Biden: 'Ol' Man Biden just said 'malarkey''

Following the second night of debates for the second round of 2020 Democratic hopefuls, Hollywood stars once again took to social media to voice both their positive and negative feelings about the candidates’ performance.

The ten candidates taking the stage to battle it out this time were Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Jay Inslee, Bill de Blasio, Julian Castro, Kirsten Gillibrand and Michael Bennet. However, after the first night of debates left showbusiness’ most outspoken political voices feeling let down by the messy drama, they seemed to zero in on the former vice president and Harris going into night 2.

While Biden was jabbed far and wide for being out-of-touch and invoking former President Obama too often, Harris was taken to task for her past record.

"Avengers: Endgame" star Don Cheadle got the ball rolling when he responded to a tweet criticizing Biden for refusing to apologize for his past words.

"he sees it as weakness. almost all politicians do. it's extremely unfortunate ..." Cheadle wrote.

“Ol’ Man Biden just said “malarkey” on the talking radio!” wrote comedian Michael Ian Black.

Comedian Sarah Silverman noted that Obama may not endorse his former VP in the election.

"DYING to know who Obama will endorse. Could be AWKWAAARD #DemDebate2," she wrote.

"Biden turns & faces you like a battle rapper waiting his turn. #DemDebates," wrote actor Roy Wood Jr. over a video of Booker tearing into Biden.

Michael Rapaport shared a similar video of Harris' record being torn down by Gabbard, writing: "And they haven’t even mentioned Willie Brown yet. #KamalaHarrisDestroyed."

The line is a reference to a past relationship Harris allegedly had with the former San Francisco mayor.

Actress Jackee Harry posted a Harris gif to mock her treatment of Biden at the debate.

"Dana: Senator Harris, would you like to respond to Senator Gillibrand?

Kamala: Nah, let me get back to this Biden fella. #DemDebate," she wrote.

"Strong close by @KamalaHarris," wrote actor Bradley Whitford.

Meanwhile, others just discussed the debate in more general terms. Many were quick to deride the candidates for the general tone that the debate struck.

"For a party who’s biggest star, savior and hero is Obama they sure were quick to dump Obamacare," wrote comedian Bill Maher.

"Watching this debate without Marianne Williamson is like watching #GameOfThrones without Melisandre. #DemDebate2," wrote Jimmy Kimmel.

"I think after a moderator has said for the third time “your time is up” the Oscar music they play when a speech has gone on too far should be played," wrote actor Josh Charles.

"Who is ready to hear Warren and Sanders on the same stage as Biden and Harris? With e.g. Booker, Castro and Buttigieg there to keep us focused on our better natures? Let’s watch that," a bored George Takei noted.

"If you support Trump

-using taxpayer $ to build a wall he promised Mexico would pay for

-bailing out farmers hurt by tariffs w/28 bil of taxpayer $

-$885 mill in family biz tax breaks

-millions of taxpayer $ for 7/4 parade

...don’t call anyone at #DemDebate2 ‘Socialist,'" John Fugelsang tweeted.

"#demdebate so inspirational to have leaders who care about us, care about the environment, care about the rule of law, care about human rights, care about lgbtq, care about people of color and women’s equal pay, care about health care and taxing the rich!!" John Leguizamo noted.

"I don’t think the old guard politicians are capable of the work that is going to be necessary if

YOU WANT YOUR CHILDREN TO LIVE ..." David Crosby wrote.

"These debates really are Twitter: Too many voices, limited space to communicate, and moderators who’ve been thrust into a regulatory position they’re ill-equipped to manage," said "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane.