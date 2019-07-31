Celebrities react to first night of Democratic debate in Detroit

As prominent 2020 Democratic hopefuls took the stage for the first of two debates in Detroit, Mich., outspoken celebrities took to social media to sound off on the political drama that unfolded.

The ten Democratic candidates that took the stage on Tuesday night included Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Tim Ryan, John Delaney, Steve Bullock, John Hickenlooper and Marianne Williamson.

The candidates clashed over issues like Medicare-for-all, immigration and their individual chances of defeating Donald Trump in the upcoming White House race. As they battled on stage, politically active celebrities took to Twitter to support their candidates, bash their least-favorites and make some jokes.

Mark Ruffalo shared his disappointment with the conversation at the end of the night noting that Republicans somehow led the all-Democrat conversation.

“It's disappointing to see some Democrats repeating Republican talking points to attack the BOLD ideas the US needs! The Majority of American people support:

📍A Green New Deal

📍Medicare for All

📍Student Debt Cancellation

📍Criminal Justice Reform

📍A Living Wage

#DemDebate,” he wrote.

Bill Maher joked that Joe Biden, who was not on stage for night one of the debates, was performing well.

"Two observations: This is going on too long. And Joe Biden is having his best performance!" he wrote.

"We’re five candidates in and so far I feel confident about a Trump re-election," mocked comedian Michael Ian Black.

"To beat Trump, we need both bold ideas and messengers who can inspire the American people to rally behind them. There are only a handful of candidates who have both of these qualities. Let’s narrow this down," a frustrated George Takei noted.

Alyssa Milano came out strong for Elizabeth Warren during the debate saying: "I love @ewarren so very much. She’s looking incredibly presidential."

As did "The View" host Meghan McCain, who wrote: "The night is Warrens and it’s not even close... #DemocraticDebate."

She also scolded Tim Ryan for his conduct during the National Anthem.

Amber Tamblyn also advocated for Warren with a photo.

Sarah Silverman shared a clip of Warren slamming Delaney calling it the "moment of the debate."

John Leguizamo tweeted a rundown of his top contenders for the night with Warren beating Bernie followed by Klobuchar and Buttigieg.

Billy Eichner discussed Marianne Williamson while stopping short of giving her his support.

"I’m not sure Marianne Williamson should be President but I definitely want her to live in the White House and STARE at whoever *is* President," he wrote.

"Marianne Williamson is like if the trailer for the movie #Cats became a person. #DemDebate," Jimmy Kimmel wrote.

"Ah, no. It's not fair but I cant see this smile for 4 yrs. Id feel completely insane. #DemocraticDebate," wrote comedian Kathleen Madigan over a photo of Delaney.

"Sanders and warren are the existential threat to the corporate globalists," wrote actor John Cusack.

"Steve Bullock and Marianne Williamson are two of the most convincing androids I’ve ever seen. Go science!" said "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane.

"Bernie & Elizabeth Warren just realized they're Walter White & Jesse Pinkman and must now protect each other from all these people trying to off them both," wrote John Fugelsang.

Meanwhile, comedian Patton Oswalt opted for a silly tone rather than a politically charged one, writing:

Even former "Jeopardy!" champion James Holzhauer got in on the fun with a photoshopped image of himself on stage.

"Crushing this debate," he joked.