Megan Thee Stallion has released mega hits like "Savage" and "Body," coined the term "Hot Girl Summer," won three Grammy Awards, shared her life with her followers on Instagram, dealt with injuries from an alleged shooting, all while working towards her college degree. Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete was born on February 15, 1995, in San Antonio, Texas and grew up in Houston. Her parents are Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete.

The first ever song put out by Megan Thee Stallion was "Like a Stallion" in 2016. After that, she released two mixtapes on SoundCloud called "Rich Ratchet (2016) and Megan Mix (2017). To date, Megan has released six albums. Her first, "Make It Hot"came out in 2017, followed by "Tina Snow" in June 2018. After that came "Fever" in 2019 and "Suga" in 2020 which features the viral hit "Savage" that had massive popularity on TikTok.

In 2020, she released the album "Good News" which includes the remix of "Savage" with Beyoncé that won a Grammy for "Best Rap Performance." The most recent album Megan has released is "Something for Thee Hotties" in 2021. Megan Thee Stallion also has a lot of popular singles like "W.A.P," featuring Cardi B and the song featuring the popular phrase she coined, "Hot Girl Summer." After all of these albums and everything else she has been a part of, Megan Thee Stallion’s net worth is $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Megan Thee Stallion is very active on her Instagram where she shares photos of her extravagant outfits, performances and the occasional comfy clothes, no makeup look with millions of followers. She also shares photos of her pup, Feo Thee Frenchie, who has his own Instagram account.

On July 12, 2019, Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the foot as she was getting out of the car following a party in the Hollywood Hills. She is still dealing with this now as the case is still ongoing, and the latest is that Tory Lanez has remained innocent.

Through all of her successes in the music industry, Megan Thee Stallion graduated from the College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences at Texas Southern University in December 2021. In the future, she said she wants to open an assisted living facility in Houston, Texas.