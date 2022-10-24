Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Leslie Jordan dead at 67

Leslie Jordan died Monday at the age of 67

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
I’ve done some unfortunate incarcerations: Leslie Jordan Video

I’ve done some unfortunate incarcerations: Leslie Jordan

Actor Leslie Jordan shares his story with Gutfeld and guests of when he was in jail with Robert Downey Jr. after drunk driving on ‘Gutfeld!’

Leslie Jordan died following a car crash in Los Angeles Monday. He was 67.

Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a car collision at approximately 8:50 a.m. in the Hollywood division.

Officer Moore said authorities responded to a "medical emergency" shortly before 9 a.m. 

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent David Shaul shared in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it's most difficult times."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Leslie Jordan died Monday at the age of 67.

Leslie Jordan died Monday at the age of 67. (Ser Baffo)

Shaul added, "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

The traffic incident occurred at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street when a vehicle reportedly driven by Jordan hit a wall. It's unclear what kind of "medical emergency" officers responded to.

Jordan became a household name once again during the COVID-19 pandemic when he connected with fans across social media platforms.

Leslie Jordan died Monday following a vehicle collision in Los Angeles.

Leslie Jordan died Monday following a vehicle collision in Los Angeles. (FOX LA)

Leslie Jordan died after he crashed his blue BMW into the side of a building. It's unclear what medical emergency he suffered. 

Leslie Jordan died after he crashed his blue BMW into the side of a building. It's unclear what medical emergency he suffered.  (FOX LA)

His most recent Instagram post was a salute to the thousands of military members across the country.

"Make sure you find a military service member and thank them for their service —- or, support @theuso and their vital mission. God Bless the USA," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Larry Fink contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending