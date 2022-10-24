Leslie Jordan dead at 67

Leslie Jordan died following a car crash in Los Angeles Monday. He was 67.

Los Angeles Police Department officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers responded to a car collision at approximately 8:50 a.m. in the Hollywood division.

Officer Moore said authorities responded to a "medical emergency" shortly before 9 a.m.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," his agent David Shaul shared in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it's most difficult times."

Shaul added, "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

The traffic incident occurred at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street when a vehicle reportedly driven by Jordan hit a wall. It's unclear what kind of "medical emergency" officers responded to.

Jordan became a household name once again during the COVID-19 pandemic when he connected with fans across social media platforms.

His most recent Instagram post was a salute to the thousands of military members across the country.

"Make sure you find a military service member and thank them for their service —- or, support @theuso and their vital mission. God Bless the USA," he wrote.

Fox News' Larry Fink contributed to this report.