Catholic Church leaders demand 'SNL' apologize for recent Pete Davidson jokes comparing R. Kelly's sex abuse scandals

The Diocese of Brooklyn demanded “Saturday Night Live” producers to apologize for Pete Davidson’s joke that compared R.Kelly’s criminal sex abuse charges to the Catholic church child abuse scandal.

As previously reported, Davidson appeared on the show’s “Weekend Update” segment and drew comparisons between R. Kelly fans and supporters of the Catholic church.

“But if you support the Catholic church, isn’t that the same thing as being an R. Kelly fan? I don’t really see the difference — only one’s music is significantly better,” Davidson said.

In a recent post on its website, the Diocese of Brooklyn is demanding that both “SNL” and NBC apologize for the “disgraceful and offensive skit.”

“Apparently, the only acceptable bias these days is against the Catholic Church. The faithful of our Church are disgusted by the harassment by those in news and entertainment, and this sketch offends millions. The mockery of this difficult time in the Church’s history serves no purpose,” the statement reads. “The clergy sex abuse crisis is shameful, and no one should ever get a laugh at the expense of the victims who have suffered irreparably. The Diocese of Brooklyn strives every day to ensure that sexual abuse by clergy never happens again.”

The Brooklyn Diocese said it implemented “widespread changes” for nearly two decades. It called the “SNL” casts, writers and producers “insensitivity” to the subject “alarming.”

So far neither NBC nor "SNL" have commented on the church's statement.

During his segment on “Weekend Update,” Davidson, who is dating actress Kate Beckinsale, also discussed Michael Jackson. The late King of Pop is in the public eye again thanks to renewed interest in his pedophilia allegations brought on by the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

"Look, I'm not saying it's an easy decision, I'm just saying, you don't know how good someone's music is until you find out they're a pedophile,” the comedian said. "And the reason everyone's so upset is because R. Kelly and Michael Jackson made great music. If I found out Macklemore did some weird stuff, I'd be happy to free up the space on my iPhone."