Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle: Inside the couple’s wedding guest list

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle will likely be front and center at the star couple's three-day wedding extravaganza.

Affleck's famous pal Matt Damon was pictured arriving for the wedding with his wife, Luciana Barroso, on Friday. It's been reported that Jimmy Kimmel will also attend as well as Affleck's younger brother, fellow actor Casey Affleck. However, Casey was pictured out and about in Los Angeles ahead of his sibling's wedding.

On the bride's side, JLo's best friend, actress Leah Remini, will also reportedly be in attendance. Lopez's former co-star, Drea de Matteo, is also reportedly to be one of the inner circle famous friends. The two starred on the show "Shades of Blue" together from 2016 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Affleck's ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, is not likely to attend due to prior filming obligations.

Affleck and Lopez are celebrating their marriage with a three-day wedding extravaganza at Affleck's 87-acre Georgia estate.

On Thursday, the couple enjoyed a relaxing moment at a Savannah, Georgia coffee shop.

With their children in tow, the group ordered frozen lattes, tea and bought a shirt, the shop manager told Fox News Digital.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot a month ago in Las Vegas, Nevada, during a private midnight ceremony on the famous Strip.

