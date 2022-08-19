Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle: Inside the couple’s wedding guest list

Lopez and Affleck's inner circle includes celebrity friends like Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's star-studded inner circle will likely be front and center at the star couple's three-day wedding extravaganza. 

Affleck's famous pal Matt Damon was pictured arriving for the wedding with his wife, Luciana Barroso, on Friday. It's been reported that Jimmy Kimmel will also attend as well as Affleck's younger brother, fellow actor Casey Affleck. However, Casey was pictured out and about in Los Angeles ahead of his sibling's wedding. 

On the bride's side, JLo's best friend, actress Leah Remini, will also reportedly be in attendance. Lopez's former co-star, Drea de Matteo, is also reportedly to be one of the inner circle famous friends. The two starred on the show "Shades of Blue" together from 2016 to 2018.

BEN AFFLECK TURNS 50: HOW HE REINVENTED HIMSELF AND REKINDLED HIS LOVE WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ

Meanwhile, Affleck's ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, is not likely to attend due to prior filming obligations.

Ben Affleck's 87-acre estate is located in Georgia.

Ben Affleck's 87-acre estate is located in Georgia. (Engel&Volkers via The Grosby Group / BACKGRID)

Affleck and Lopez are celebrating their marriage with a three-day wedding extravaganza at Affleck's 87-acre Georgia estate. 

Actress Leah Remini, Lopez's best friend, is also likely to be in attendance.

Actress Leah Remini, Lopez's best friend, is also likely to be in attendance. (Getty Images)

On Thursday, the couple enjoyed a relaxing moment at a Savannah, Georgia coffee shop.

Matt Damon is one of the celebrity guests attending the celebrations.

Matt Damon is one of the celebrity guests attending the celebrations. (Getty Images)

With their children in tow, the group ordered frozen lattes, tea and bought a shirt, the shop manager told Fox News Digital. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot a month ago in Las Vegas, Nevada, during a private midnight ceremony on the famous Strip. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

Trending