Carrie Underwood's next big move after her celebrated presidential inauguration performance

Carrie Underwood showcased her next big move following her triumphant performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Underwood will appear as a judge on season 23 of "American Idol" and took to social media to celebrate her upcoming gig with her fans.

"'Then' as a contestant vs. ‘Now’ as a judge 20 years later!" Underwood captioned a post on Instagram. The now 41-year-old singer won season four of the singing competition.

‘AMERICAN IDOL’ ALUM CARRIE UNDERWOOD REPLACING KATY PERRY AS JUDGE

Underwood revealed she is "counting down" the days until the season premiere of "American Idol" on March 9.

The singer recently performed at President Trump's inauguration, where she sang "America the Beautiful" a cappella after some technical difficulties.

The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer was seen telling the production team "I can just sing it" after the accompanying music would not play.

Underwood replaced "American Idol" judge Katy Perry. Auditions for the latest season began on August 12.

"This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on ‘Idol’ and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television," Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich said in a press release in August. "This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie."

When asked what kind of judge she would be on the popular singing competition show, she admitted, "I do have a big problem … I can’t lie."

"I feel like I’ll be very honest but hopefully constructive and encouraging," Underwood told "Good Morning America," ahead of her debut.

The "Before He Cheats" singer also reflected on how she feels returning to the show after being crowned the "American Idol" in 2005.

"It feels like home," Underwood said. "There are so many people that even still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant."

"I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I’ll be able to hopefully offer some insight, and help. . . . "

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.