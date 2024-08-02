Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Carrie Underwood

'American Idol' alum Carrie Underwood admits the 'big problem' she faces in new role as judge

Carrie Underwood replaces Katy Perry as 'American Idol' judge next season

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Kelly Clarkson reunites with American Idol judges Video

Kelly Clarkson reunites with American Idol judges

Kelly Clarkson reunited with her "American Idol" judges while receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

As Carrie Underwood prepares to take Katy Perry’s seat on the "American Idol" judging panel, the country superstar confessed a challenge she will face. 

When asked what kind of judge she would be on the popular singing competition show, she admitted, "I do have a big problem … I can’t lie."

"I feel like I’ll be very honest but hopefully constructive and encouraging," Underwood told "Good Morning America," ahead of her debut. 

'AMERICAN IDOL' ALUM CARRIE UNDERWOOD REPLACING KATY PERRY AS JUDGE NEXT SEASON

Carrie Underwood wearing a blue suit

'American Idol' alum Carrie Underwood admits the 'big problem' she faces in new role as judge. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Underwood added that although she’ll be honest, she won’t be "too tough" on the "American Idol" contestants. 

"Just ask my kids," she quipped, as she referred to her two sons, whom she shares with her husband, former NHL center, Mike Fisher. 

Carrie Underwood in a blue dress with a plunging neckline poses with husband Mike Fisher in a blue suit on the CMA Awards carpet

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher have two sons. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

The "Before He Cheats" singer reflected on how she feels returning to "American Idol" after she won the fourth season of the competition show in 2005. 

"It feels like home," Underwood said. "There are so many people that even still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant."

"I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I’ll be able to hopefully offer some insight, and help. . . . " 

CARRIE UNDERWOOD'S TENNESSEE HOME CATCHES FIRE; FAMILY AND PETS UNHARMED

Underwood won "American Idol" in 2005.

Underwood won "American Idol" in 2005. (Getty Images)

The official announcement was made on Thursday morning, revealing that Underwood will be Katy Perry’s replacement on the next season of "American Idol."

"This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on ‘Idol’ and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television," Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, said in a press release. 

Carrie Underwood red carpet

Carrie Underwood was winner of the fourth season of the competition show.  (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie."

"I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said in a video announcing her new job. "I’m proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show, and I’m so proud of everything I’ve accomplished since."

Auditions for the new season will begin on August 12.

Underwood recently announced an extension of her "Reflection" Las Vegas residency at Resorts World, with a number of shows added through spring 2025.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

She began her residency in December 2021, and due to popular demand, she has extended the series multiple times.

It is yet to be determined how her work in Sin City will affect filming and judging the singing competition.

The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer has appeared on "Idol" since edging out Bo Bice to take home the top prize in 2005. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Lionel Richie in a brown suede jacket sits behind the judge's desk with Katy Perry in a black dress and Luke Perry in a dark jean jacket

Katy Perry sat in the judges' seat with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. (Disney/Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

In 2018, Underwood narrated the opening sequence, and the following year she served as a guest adviser.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending