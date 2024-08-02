'American Idol' alum Carrie Underwood admits the 'big problem' she faces in new role as judge

As Carrie Underwood prepares to take Katy Perry’s seat on the "American Idol" judging panel, the country superstar confessed a challenge she will face.

When asked what kind of judge she would be on the popular singing competition show, she admitted, "I do have a big problem … I can’t lie."



"I feel like I’ll be very honest but hopefully constructive and encouraging," Underwood told "Good Morning America," ahead of her debut.

Underwood added that although she’ll be honest, she won’t be "too tough" on the "American Idol" contestants.

"Just ask my kids," she quipped, as she referred to her two sons, whom she shares with her husband, former NHL center, Mike Fisher.

The "Before He Cheats" singer reflected on how she feels returning to "American Idol" after she won the fourth season of the competition show in 2005.

"It feels like home," Underwood said. "There are so many people that even still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant."



"I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I’ll be able to hopefully offer some insight, and help. . . . "

The official announcement was made on Thursday morning, revealing that Underwood will be Katy Perry’s replacement on the next season of "American Idol."



"This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on ‘Idol’ and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television," Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, said in a press release.

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie."

"I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said in a video announcing her new job. "I’m proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show, and I’m so proud of everything I’ve accomplished since."

Auditions for the new season will begin on August 12.

Underwood recently announced an extension of her "Reflection" Las Vegas residency at Resorts World, with a number of shows added through spring 2025.

She began her residency in December 2021, and due to popular demand, she has extended the series multiple times.

It is yet to be determined how her work in Sin City will affect filming and judging the singing competition.

The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer has appeared on "Idol" since edging out Bo Bice to take home the top prize in 2005.

In 2018, Underwood narrated the opening sequence, and the following year she served as a guest adviser.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.