Carrie Underwood

'American Idol' alum Carrie Underwood replacing Katy Perry as judge next season

Katy Perry departed 'American Idol' after serving as a judge for seven seasons

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines July 31

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

"American Idol" winner Carrie Underwood is Katy Perry's replacement on the judging panel.

An official announcement was made on Thursday morning.

"This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on ‘Idol’ and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television," President of Disney Television Group, Craig Erwich, said in a press release. "This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie."

Carrie Underwood wears sparkling dress.

Carrie Underwood will join "American Idol" as a judge for season 23. (Getty Images)

The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer won the fourth season of the popular singing competition show in 2005.

Auditions for the new season will begin on August 12.

Underwood recently announced an extension of her "Reflection" Las Vegas residency at Resorts World, with a number of shows added through spring 2025.

She began her residency in December 2021, and due to popular demand, has extended the series multiple times.

It is yet to be determined how her work in Sin City will affect filming and judging the singing competition.

The "Before He Cheats" singer has appeared on "Idol" since edging out Bo Bice to take home the top prize in 2005. 

In 2018, Underwood narrated the opening sequence, and the following year she served as a guest adviser.

A number of major stars have been rumored to take over for Perry after she revealed her departure from the show.

Former "Idol" contestant Adam Lambert told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that another country musician could make a fantastic host.

Carrie Underwood, Ryan Seacrest and Bo Bice on American Idol

Underwood won "American Idol" in 2005. (Getty Images)

Adam Lambert smiling

Adam Lambert competed on season eight of "American Idol." (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

"I think LeAnn Rimes would be great," he told Cohen.

"I just worked with LeAnn Rimes down in Australia on ‘The Voice,’ and she’s so lovely, so down to Earth — very spiritual and deep, but great sense of humor. I think she’d be good on the show."

Perry announced in February on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that she would be leaving "American Idol" after seven seasons with the show. 

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,’" Perry announced at the time. 

"I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much… It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat," she added as she winked at the host. 

Lionel Richie in a brown suede jacket sits behind the judge's desk with Katy Perry in a black dress and Luke Perry in a dark jean jacket

Katy Perry sat in the judges' seat with Lionel Richie, left, and Luke Bryan. (Disney/Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

Her suggestion for a replacement — country favorite Jelly Roll.

"I gotta say, Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," Perry told E! News. "I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president. He could be my pastor. I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

She added, "To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!" 

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

