Carrie Underwood's mom joins her on stage and raps like a pro: 'Nailed it!'

Apparently, talent runs in the Underwood family.

During a concert in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday night, Underwood's mother, Carole, joined the "American Idol" winner on stage to perform "The Champion."

The studio version of the song features rapper Ludacris, but Carole filled in for him at the concert.

Underwood, 36, shared a video of the moment on Instagram.

"Nailed it! I kept trying to keep her on track," Carrie Underwood said. "At the end she said 'Did I do OK?' Who knew Mom could rap?! #MyMomsCoolerThanYourMom."

The "Before He Cheats" singer also shared another picture of herself and her mom rocking out on stage.

"Got to share the stage with this amazing champion tonight," she wrote. "Of course, I’m talking about my mom! She crushed it!"

"The Champion" was originally written to serve as the opening song to Super Bowl LII and appeared as a bonus track on Carrie Underwood's latest album "Cry Pretty."

The song peaked at number 47 on the Billboard Hot 100.