Carrie Underwood says 3 miscarriages forced her to ‘get real with God’

Carrie Underwood opened up about motherhood and how she carried on with her life after suffering three miscarriages in less than two years.

The 36-year-old “Cry Pretty” singer recently gave birth to her second son with hockey player Mike Fisher. Just before she gave birth to baby Jacob, she revealed that she suffered three miscarriages while trying for a second child.

In a new interview, the star explained that she kept the news under wraps so that she didn’t give people the perception she was complaining despite all the positive blessings in her life.

“I’ve always wanted to be a good daughter to my parents but also to God and not complain, because we are beyond blessed,” she told People. “I get to do what I love, I have an incredible family. I have Mike, I have Isaiah, I have great parents. I have all of these amazing people around me, and I don’t want to complain, ever.”

However, Underwood revealed that the miscarriages forced her to question her relationship with God and beg for a straight answer as to whether she could have another child after her three-year-old son Isaiah.

“But the miscarriages made me get real with God and say, ‘Okay, I’m kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn’t meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I’ll understand why.’”

Now, after coming through the ordeal with a new bundle of joy and a renewed confidence in herself, the star believes that she’s ready for any new challenges life may throw her way.

“There is a thing about motherhood that makes you feel like, ‘Okay, if I can do that, I can do anything,’” she explained. “And I feel like I’m a little older, a little wiser. This isn’t my first rodeo.”

