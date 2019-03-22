Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher becomes an American citizen

Carrie Underwood and her husband, Canadian-born hockey player Mike Fisher, have a lot to celebrate this week.

Fisher, who was born in Peterborough, Ontario, revealed on Instagram Thursday he has become an American citizen.

“Big day I’m officially American,” Fisher posted in a Story on the social media app.

The 38-year-old dressed up for the occasion, wearing a blue suit and black tie while smiling wide and holding up an American flag.

Fisher moved to the United States following his 2010 wedding to Underwood. He left the Ottawa Senators to play for the Nashville Predators in 2011.

It’s been a big year for the couple as Underwood, 36, welcomed their second son, Jacob, in January 2019 after revealing in late 2018 that she had suffered several miscarriages.

“I kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby,” Underwood said in a candid interview with CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith in September 2018. “We got pregnant early 2017, and it didn’t work out.”

"Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out. So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'Okay, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?'”

The country star explained that each miscarriage led her directly to writing more music.

"'Cause I would literally have these horrible things going on in my life, and then have to go smile and, like, do some interviews or, like, do a photo shoot or something, you know? So it was just kind of, like, therapeutic, I guess,” she explained at the time.

Underwood and Fisher also share son, Isaiah, 4, together.