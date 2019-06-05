CMT Music Awards kick off with hosts Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood win

Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town kicked off the 2019 CMT Music Awards Wednesday evening.

Taking the Bridgestone Arena stage in Nashville, Rhett and Little Big Town members Karen Fairchild, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman and Philip Sweet opened up one of country music's biggest night with a lively performance of Rhett's "Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time."

Kane Brown was up next, treating viewers to a performance of his tune "Short Skirt Weather." Following the 25-year-old's act, Little Big Town -- who is hosting the show for the second year in a row -- returned to the stage to deliver their opening monologue, which consisted of poking fun at a recent "Game of Thrones" blunder.

"It's the breakout star of 'Game of Thrones' -- a Starbucks cup," the band said, teasing the coffee cup which was accidentally featured in a recent "GoT" episode.

Still to perform tonight is: Zac Brown Band, Carrie Underwood -- who took home the Female Video of the Year award for her hit "Love Wins," as well as Luke Bryan and Collaborative Video of the Year winner Keith Urban.

There will also be a number of collaborative performances including Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker; Brett Young and Boyz II Men; Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty; and Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris.