Star Wars
Billie Lourd and late mom Carrie Fisher will reunite in 'Rise of Skywalker'

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Billie Lourd and her late mother, "Star Wars" icon Carrie Fisher, are going to reunite in the movie's upcoming final installment.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" director J.J. Abrams confirmed the pair will share a scene together in the film.

In an interview published on Wednesday, Abrams told Vanity Fair, “It was a bizarre kind of left side/right side of the brain sort of Venn diagram thing, of figuring out how to create the puzzle based on the pieces we had."

The movie is using unused extra footage of Fisher from when she filmed what would become her last appearance in the 2015 installment "The Force Awakens." Abrams said that initially, he wrote Lourd out of the scenes, but she insisted on being in them.

Carrie Fisher, left, and daughter Billie Lourd arrive at the world premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" 

He explained that Lourd said, “I want to be in scenes with her. I want it for my children when I have kids. I want them to see.”

“And so, there are moments where they’re talking; there are moments where they’re touching," he revealed about the ultra top-secret film.

And thanks to expert editing and a little movie magic it's like Fisher’s Princess Leia never left us.

"There are moments in this movie where Carrie is there, and I really do feel there is an element of the uncanny, spiritual, you know, classic Carrie, that it would have happened this way, because somehow it worked. And I never thought it would," Abrams admitted.

He said that Lourd was the utmost professional but there were times when she would have to take a moment to collect herself. "I know it was hard for her," he recalled.

From left: Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia Organa, and Harrison Ford as Hans Solo in the original 1977 "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope."

Fisher passed away in December 2016 at 60 years old after suffering cardiac arrest.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will hit theaters on December 20, 2019.