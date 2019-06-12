'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill was fired from Jack in the Box for this hilarious reason

"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill's voice — or voice-over skills, rather — landed him in hot water back when he worked in the fast food industry.

Hamill reminisced about one of his hourly gigs during an appearance alongside actor Bradley Whitford on "Late Late Show With James Corden" on Monday. Whitford, who is known for his portrayal of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman in "The West Wing," recalled first meeting Hamill at a restaurant he was employed at in 1981.

Whitford admitted Hamill was the first big movie star he'd ever met and remembered he left a huge tip.

"I'm one of those people ... I was a waiter and come one, you got to start somewhere. I'm really aware of the fact that that's their life's blood — the tips," explained 67-year-old Hamill, adding that many people assume because of his role in the "Star Wars" franchise that he's "richer than God."

Hamill joked that fans often mistake him for filmmaker and "Star Wars" creator George Lucas.

According to a 2017 report from GoBankingRates, Hamill has an estimated net worth of $12 million. Lucas landed on Forbes' wealthiest celebrities list that year with a $5.5 billion net worth.

It's important to strive to be the best worker you can be — no matter what job you're doing, Hamill said. The actor, who is voicing Chucky in the upcoming remake of the horror film "Child's Play," said he always tried to find the "theatrical aspects" of being a waiter.

Many years ago, Hamill said he worked at a Jack in the Box restaurant, making shakes and grilling in the back of the restaurant.

"I always aspired to work the [drive-thru] window," Hamill said. "And the one chance I had at it ... It never occurred to me not to be in character as the clown, the Jack in the Box clown."

So, Hamill said he attempted to take customers' orders in the voice of a clown.

"My manager didn't think it was very funny. He told me to go home and never come back," said Hamill, confirming that he was let go on the spot. "Fired for being in character!"

Hamill isn't the only celebrity who has voiced beef with Jack in the Box in recent weeks.

In late May, Kim Kardashian announced on Twitter that she had a "serious complaint" about the fast food chain, though she didn't elaborate on what exactly happened.

“I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning," she later clarified.