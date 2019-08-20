‘Baywatch’ alum Pamela Anderson reveals she still fits in iconic swimsuit, wears it to surprise her dates

Pamela Anderson has been the cover girl for the high-waist red swimsuit ever since her character immortalized the look on the set of the hit ‘90s coming-of-age series, “Baywatch.”

It’s been 22 years since Anderson sported her surfside pinup look on camera, but the blonde bombshell revealed that not only can she still fit into the red one-piece, she also wears it from time to time – depending on the mood – to surprise her dates.

“I jump in the shower with a bathing suit and then jump on them wherever they are in the house, soaking wet,” Anderson, 52, told the New York Times in an interview discussing the history of the signature red swimsuit.

PAMELA ANDERSON DETAILS EX ADIL RAMI'S ALLEGED ABUSE AND DOUBLE LIFE IN EMAILS WITH THE MOTHER OF HIS CHILDREN

The mother of two said many of the garments were specifically fitted for each performer and noted that hers was actually cut much too small for her frame, so she simply conformed it to her body.

“Some people bring me bathing suits to sign autographs on and they are these big bathing suits and I say, ‘Listen, my bathing suit was tiny,’” Anderson told the Times. “It just stretched and pulled onto your body.”

CARMEN ELECTRA RECALLS MEMORIES FROM 'BAYWATCH': 'I HAD TO PINCH MYSELF'

Along with Anderson, Carmen Electra also opened up to the publication about how she managed to land a role in the 1997 classic series, adding that she had rushed over from the set of MTV’s “Singled Out” and was unaware going into her audition that she would be asked to try on her own “Baywatch” red swimsuit during the audition reading opposite David Hasselhoff.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I hope they don’t see that,’" Electra said of having had unshaven legs in her swimsuit.

CARMEN ELECTRA LAUNCHES LINGERIE LINE, REVEALS SHE'S SINGLE AND READY FOR LOVE

However, while Anderson still cosplays with her legendary “Baywatch” swimsuit, the 47-year-old Electra said she simply chooses to display it in her home and always welcomes the conversation it sparks from visitors.

“I have my suit framed and when people come over to the house, they get really excited,” she said. “It just has this effect on people. It was empowering.”

In 2017, the former Playboy playmate told Fox News that if a "Baywatch" were to ever return as a reboot, she would happily dive back in and pick up wherever her character's life is.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“Absolutely,” she said. “I would do it. I would do it in a heartbeat. I might hit the gym for like three weeks, but yes, I’ll do it!”

As for why the "Baywatch" swimsuit styles have stood the test of time, Anderson offered her own take.

“Maybe it was the people in the bathing suit that made it more exciting,” she explained, before pointing out to the Times that the show embodied a specific era of youth and innocence and rebelliousness that she felt the suit continues to symbolize. “And we were kind of the California dream.”