Carmen Electra poses in barely-there Playboy bunny Halloween costume

Carmen Electra's Halloween costume left little to the imagination.

The 48-year-old decided to barely dress up this year as she donned the iconic black-and-white Playboy bunny logo perfectly molded to her body while crouched in the sand.

"Halloween playboy bunny on the beach 🖤 #happyholloween #playboy #baywatch #vibes," she captioned the image.

Her fans gushed over the photo in the comments section. "Wow your [sic] so gorgeous love this one of the best icons," one said.

"SEXIEST BUNNY EVER!!!" wrote another.

"Stunning as always," complimented someone else.

Electra has graced the cover of Playboy at least five times in the United States. She previously told Fox News what she thinks about her sex symbol status.

"When I started off in this business, I... was working with Prince. Music and dance have always been my first passion. When I decided to go out on my own and audition and work, there was always something inside of me that, you know, where I wanted to be a sex symbol," she admitted.

The model and actress said she's probably on over 50 Playboy covers worldwide.

Electra said of posing nude: "I honestly was so shy the first time I posed. I don't know how I got through it. But once I did, I realized that Playboy was very ... They were very respectful. There weren't people hanging around on set. The lighting was amazing. The photographers were very friendly and aware that you're a woman and you're posing nude, and so it did make it easier."

The "Baywatch" star added, "Once I saw the photos I was ... I had to pinch myself. I couldn't believe that I was actually in the magazine and going to be a part of such an iconic time, being a part of Playboy in general."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.