Cardi B wows in tight yellow outfit at Fashion Nova party performance

Cardi B left little to the imagination with her form-fitting yellow jumpsuit at a performance Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The hip-hop star was the headliner at the Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi show at the Hollywood Palladium, where she launched her second Cardi B Collection with the controversial fashion house.

The online fashion brand is infamous for introducing the Internet to such styles as cut-out pants and lace-up jeans. Most recently, it added another controversial item to its roster of revealing clothing: the “Here for Fun Bodysuit.”

Described by one social media user as “a thong with arm straps,” the garment made waves after Fashion Nova shared an image of a model sporting the bodysuit on Instagram.

But Cardi B says her collection won't be as risque as some of the other Fashion Nova lines, telling W magazine that working women could even wear her line in the office.

"Women can wear these to work," she said, "[T]his year is workplace, clubbing, brunch, streets, concerts—that’s what I felt."

She also said her clothes aren't all size zeroes.

"I have fans that come in all sizes. I felt like it wouldn’t be fair. I took into consideration that there are things that certain people and certain sizes can’t put on, so I made sure that everything is pleasing for every woman’s body—but still sexy," she told the magazine.

And while Cardi's collection is for an online retailer, the singer said she is no fan of shopping from home.

"That’s not my thing. I’m from New York. We go outside."