Cardi B says she hates Donald Trump, endorses Bernie Sanders and Tim Ryan for president

Longtime Bernie Sanders supporter Cardi B is reluctant to talk about Donald Trump, but she doesn't mince words about the president.

"I hate him. I just hate him," she fumed to Variety on Friday night. "I don't even want to get political. I have a court case," she added with a laugh.

As far as who she supports from the 2020 presidential election, Cardi said, "I'ma always go with Bernie. Bernie don't say things to be cool. There's pictures of him being an activist from a very, very, very long time [ago]."

She added, "As a matter of fact, I was watching the news and I saw this guy Tim Ryan, and his speech was very convincing to me. He really wants to give the United States free healthcare, and that's a big plus. We need healthcare!"

The 28-year-old rapper made waves in January when she slammed Trump over the government shutdown.

"I just wanna remind you that it’s been a little bit over three weeks. Trump is now ordering … federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid," she fumed in a video posted to Instagram at the time ... This s–t is really f–king serious, bro. This s–t is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole now — all for a f–king wall."

Afterward, several Democrats debated retweeting her speech.

She later offered to deliver the rebuttal to President Trump's State of the Union address.