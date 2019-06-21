Expand / Collapse search
Cardi B
Published

Rapper Cardi B indicted by grand jury on unspecified charges in strip club brawl

By Julius Young | Fox News
Cardi B performs in bathrobe after Bonnaroo wardrobe malfunctionVideo

Cardi B performs in bathrobe after Bonnaroo wardrobe malfunction

While performing at the Bonnaroo Arts and Music festival, rapper Cardi B suffered a major wardrobe malfunction. Cardi apparently twerked hard enough that she ripped the multi-colored jumpsuit she was wearing right along the backside, giving those in attendance a closer look at her posterior. Living up to the old saying, 'the show must go on,' Cardi proved to be a true professional and continued her set in a bathrobe.

Cardi B was indicted in New York on Friday on charges stemming from a strip club scuffle last year, Fox News has confirmed.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office told Fox News on Friday that the Bronx-born rapper, along with two co-defendants were hit with unspecified charges related to an intense broil at Angels strip club in Flushing on Aug. 29, 2018.

CARDI B SAYS SHE HATES DONALD TRUMP, ENDORSES BERNIE SANDERS AND TIM RYAN FOR PRESIDENT

The “I Like It” performer is set to be arraigned in a New York City Supreme Court on June 25 at 3 p.m.

Cardi B arrives at Queens Criminal Court, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York. Police say Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage were at a nightclub last fall when she argued with a bartender. They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the woman and another employee. She has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and assault. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, rejected a plea deal in April that would have her plead to a Class A misdemeanor for allegedly attacking a pair of bartender sisters – a claim that her lawyer has said is false because she didn’t injure anyone.

Prosecutors in Queens tell us the case will remain sealed until Cardi B's arraignment on Tuesday – at which point the specific details surrounding the charges will be made available.

On Thursday, Cardi B attended the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. where she took home an honor for Songwriter of the Year.

