Cardi B opens up about suffering from postpartum depression: 'The world was heavy on my shoulders'

Despite Cardi B‘s glamorous public bounceback after giving birth to baby Kulture, venturing into motherhood didn’t come without its struggles.

The “Money” rapper, 26, told Harper’s Bazaar in a wide-ranging new interview that she suffered from postpartum depression after her daughter was born in July. She shares the baby with Migos rapper Offset.

“I thought I was going to avoid it,” she said. “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.”

Although she’s returned to showing skin during performances, Cardi admits to not feeling quite like herself, despite being “skinnier than [she’s] ever been.”

“For some reason, I still don’t feel like my body’s the same,” she said. “I feel like I don’t have my balance right yet. When it comes to heels, I’m not as good at walking anymore. I feel like I’m holding a weight on me … But there’s an energy I haven’t gotten back yet that I had before I was pregnant.”

“It’s just the weirdest thing,” she added.

Cardi also told the magazine that she doesn’t breastfeed her little girl, despite doing so in her music video.

“It was too hard,” she said.

As for her on-and-off relationship with husband Offset, Cardi said the decision to leave was her own and that she didn’t want to attend marriage counseling.

Since their breakup, Offset made a grand gesture by showing up on stage at her concert with a massive amount of flowers. The two have since been spotted together on various occasions.

