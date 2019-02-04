Cardi B talks possibility of having another baby with husband Offset: 'It's not that easy'

Cardi B is enjoying being a new mom to daughter Kulture Kiari, but that doesn’t mean she’s in a big hurry to fill her and husband Offset’s nest more just yet.

The rapper, 26, spoke with People ahead of the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta where she talked about her relationship, motherhood and the possibility of having a second child.

OFFSET BEGS CARDI B TO TAKE HIM BACK

“I want a second child, but I got so much things to do first. It’s like, I want to learn more, you know?” Cardi told the outlet. “It’s not that easy to have a child, so you just want to learn more and more and the process and wait ‘til they get a little bit bigger.”

The star admitted that, so far, taking care of one child is a pretty daunting task. As a result, the idea of having two to metaphorically juggle is quite scary.

“Right now, a baby requires 24/7 attention so imagine two?” she asked. “That’s why when people have twins, I honestly … I don’t know how [they do] it. It’s hard!”

CARDI B, OFFSET WELCOME BABY GIRL

The thought of a new child may be extra-scary for Cardi B given the recent relationship turmoil that she’s been through with Offset. She previously announced that she and him were “not together anymore.” However, she was seen with him just two weeks later and eventually told the public that they were working things out amid rumors of his infidelity.

In a separate interview with People, the rapper noted that she’s done indulging the speculation about her marriage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My relationship - my marriage - is not for them,” she said. “It’s not for them.”