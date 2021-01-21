Cardi B jokes she was set to perform 'WAP' at Biden's inauguration

Cardi B is hoping for an opportunity to perform one of her songs for the president.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old rapper joked on Twitter that she "was supposed" to be among the performers at Joe Biden's inauguration.

The ceremony included performances from Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, while acts like Demi Lovato, Katy Perry and more provided their talents to the "Celebrating America" special that aired later that night.

Despite offering up a public endorsement for Biden, Cardi was not among those that entertained fans during the occasion.

"Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment," she joked. "....maybe next time."

The musician was, of course, referring to her hit "WAP," which quickly became known for its sexually explicit content.

While the tweet was nothing more than a joke, fans were intrigued by the idea of the "Hustlers" actress taking to the stage for the special day.

"I would live for this," wrote a fan on Twitter.

Alongside a photo of Sen. Bernie Sanders photoshopped into the "WAP" music video, another added: "This [is] the America we want."

"WAP," which features Megan Thee Stallion, debuted in August and serves as a sexual empowerment anthem. The title is an acronym for "wet a-- p---y."

The rapper faced backlash over the song's content, but ultimately reminded fans that the tune is "for adults."

Despite not being a part of the inauguration festivities, Cardi did get a chance to chat with Biden for Elle last summer.

The now-President asked the rapper what her "main interest" was in the election.

In part, the star explained that she wanted "Trump out" of office, as well as "answers" in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as free health care.

"And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops, too," she added.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper added: "If you kill somebody who doesn’t have a weapon on them, you go to jail. You know what? If I kill somebody, I’ve got to go to jail. You gotta go to jail, too. That’s what I want."

It seems her ideals lined up well with Biden's as he responded with: "There’s no reason why we can’t have all of that."