Cardi B and Offset caught partying without masks

Cardi B and Offset partied the night away this week for the Migos rapper's 29th birthday.

Not only did the "Bodak Yellow" star gift him a Lamborghini, but she also threw a massive party at a packed unnamed Atlanta nightclub in the middle of a pandemic.

Cardi B also posted a number of videos to her Instagram Stories of her and Offset inside without face masks as they danced and drank and were not observing social distancing.

It's not clear if everyone at the club was tested for COVID-19 or what precautions the establishment had taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Many fans took to Twitter to express how hypocritical their behavior is.

"Offset party was too packed last night.. guess covid not in ATL no more," one person wrote.

"I literally just saw a video of Offset’s party with a lady coughing right next to Cardi. Pahahaha! Yal are straight foolish..." another pointed out.

"American celebrities like cardi b be blaming donald trump for covid, while they party up a storm in packed clubs," someone else said.

Cardi has already faced backlash for her extravagant Thanksgiving celebrations, in which she boasted about hosting 12 kids and 25 adults.

The Grammy winner apologized to fans for the insensitive announcement, tweeting, “I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it. I wasn't trying to offend no1.”

She assured fans “everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week.”

Cardi also caught heat in October when she threw a massive maskless party in Las Vegas for her 28th birthday after calling off her divorce.

The "WAP" rapper filed divorce docs in September but dismissed them soon after.

In June 2018, Cardi confirmed that the couple had secretly tied the knot in September 2017 after Offset popped the question at the Philly Powerhouse concert and Cardi said yes on the spot. Their daughter Kulture was born in July 2018.