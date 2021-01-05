Cardi B claps back at fans' criticism for not letting 2-year-old daughter listen to ‘WAP'

Cardi B is dishing out a bit of parenting advice to those who are coming at her for not letting her 2-year-old daughter Kulture listen to the catchy, yet vulgar rap song "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

The 28-year-old rapper and actress tweeted at fans, who for some reason took umbrage at the fact Cardi B – whose real name Belcalis Almánzar – doesn’t let her toddler daughter jam out to the adult record. The tweet came after baby Kulture walked in on her mother dancing to the popular song in a video and Cardi B quickly hit pause before taking a sip of wine as if nothing was amiss.

"So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else's daughter can? @iamcardib," wrote one social media user. "AW OKAY! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash a-- label your [sic] with. DISGUSTING."

The remark didn’t sit well with Cardi B. The "Bodak Yellow" performer quickly fired back in the social media user’s direction, writing: "Ya needs to stop with this already! I'm not [JoJo Siwa]! I don't make music for kids I make music for adults."

Siwa is a 17-year-old YouTube star and dancer.

Added the Grammy winner: "Parents are responsible on what their children listen too [sic] or see. I'm a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be."

However, the original poster of the comment wasn’t finished and responded to Cardi B: "And if you make music for adults stop retweeting and liking kids dancing and singing along to your s--- then."

Fans of the "Invasion of Privacy" rapper leaped to the defense of Cardi B, who is on record explaining her flowing sexuality.

"Honestly, lazy parents expect the Internet to raise their kids, celebrities are not responsible for your kids you as a parent should provide boundaries and show them what's right or what's wrong but of course everyone wants to just have a baby but not actually take care of it ... " wrote one Cardi B fan, while another pointed out the double-standard with male artists, adding, "Why do they never ask this to the male artists making adult music?"

Cardi B shares Kulture with her husband, rapper Offset, who is one-third of the rap trio Migos.