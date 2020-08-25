Cardi B claps back at critics of hit song 'WAP': 'It's for adults'

Cardi B is defending her latest single.

The rapper, 27, released "WAP" earlier this month and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it Cardi B's fourth song to fill the spot. The song also extended her record as the female rapper with the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

Since its release, the song, which features Megan Thee Stallion and serves as a sexual empowerment anthem, has come under fire for its expletives, the title even being an acronym for "wet a-- p---y."

Despite the naysayers, Cardi stands by her song and has now spoken out in defense of the hip-hop tune during an appearance on the "Kyle & Jakie O" radio show.

"The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious, fake religious people," explained the rapper, per Daily Mail.

Furthermore, the Bronx native said she finds the song to be in line with modern hip-hop.

"I grew up listening to this type of music, so to other people it might be strange and vulgar, but to me it's almost really normal," she said.

The star isn't exactly known for her censorship, as every song on her debut album, "Invasion of Privacy," comes with an expletive warning, including her breakout single "Bodak Yellow."

As such, the star said that the song wasn't meant for children, such as her own 2-year-old daughter Kulture, to hear.

"It's like, no, of course, I don't want my child to listen to this song and everything, but it's like, it's for adults," said Cardi.

Despite some pushback from listeners, the song received massive critical praise.

The New York Times called the song "an event record that transcends the event itself" and called both Cardi and Megan "exuberant, sharp and extremely, extremely vividly detailed."

The Los Angeles Times expressed similar sentiments, calling the tune a "sex-positive triumph," again praising the rappers for their "exuberance."

The song's music video also featured Kylie Jenner, with some fans expressing their displeasure with her casting.

“Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister [Hennessy] and daughter [Kulture] so lovely at her kid [Stormi‘s] bday party," Cardi previously clapped back.