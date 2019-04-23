Cardi B husband Offset hit with felony gun charge in Georgia traffic stop arrest: report

Offset is now reportedly facing a felony gun charge stemming from an arrest last year in Georgia.

In July 2018, Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was arrested after he was pulled over for allegedly making an improper lane change and police discovered the Migos rapper to be in possession of three handguns and $107,000, TMZ reported at the time.

OFFSET REVEALS HOW HE AND CARDI B GOT BACK TOGETHER

The Clayton County District Attorney’s office told the gossip site that Offset, 27, is facing a felony charge for firearms possession because he is already a convicted felon, in addition to misdemeanor charges for the lane change and marijuana possession.

Offset was also initially charged with a felony for possessing a weapon during the commission of a crime, however that charge has since been dropped.

Last month, the “Father of 4” rapper entered a not guilty plea. He is scheduled to appear in court in May.

While the details of Offset’s legal woes continue to iron themselves out, his wife Cardi B is engrossed in her own court battle. The Grammy award-winning rapper and mother to Offset’s daughter Kulture rejected a plea deal last week over allegedly beating up two bartenders in a wild brawl last year at a strip club in Queens, N.Y.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, CARDI B STRIPPER FLICK 'HUSTLERS' GETS A RELEASE DATE

The multi-platinum-selling recording artist reportedly turned down an agreement that would have allowed her to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count and be released under specific conditions instead of serving up to one year in jail, if convicted, according to USA Today.

The Bronx-born superstar, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, faces misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment charges for allegedly throwing a hookah and bottles of booze at two bartenders at Angels strip club in Flushing, Queens in August.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She has been ordered to refrain from engaging in any contact with the two bartenders, which also includes referring to or communicating with the women via social media.

Cardi is scheduled to appear back in court on May 31.