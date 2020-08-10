Cardi B defends putting Kylie Jenner in 'WAP' music video after fans sign petition

Cardi B defended her decision to put Kylie Jenner in her headline-breaking music video for her new single "WAP."

The track features fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion and dance cameos from Sukihana, Rubi Rose, Mulatto, Rosalía, and Normani. It also has Jenner, 23, strutting down a hallway in another scene.

After the video dropped, the Grammy-winner received some backlash for asking Jenner to be part of the project.

A fan on Twitter pointed out that while Normani performed a dance sequence, Jenner merely just walked around but was more widely talked about.

“Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is," the user said.

Cardi responded to the critique in a few since-deleted tweets, according to E! News.

"Normani is one of the best female artist that dances Like she dances her f--king a-- off! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat&hook it what makes you want to shake your a--," she said. "Not everything is about race."

Cardi further explained she cast the makeup mogul and reality TV star in the video because of other factors as well.

“Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister [Hennessy] and daughter [Kulture] so lovely at her kid [Stormi‘s] bday party," she said.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper added that Jenner’s ex, rapper Travis Scott, and Cardi B’s husband, rapper Offset, are “close” and Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, has given her "advice on certain things" when asked.

After another fan wrote, “Normani danced, that’s her talent! Kylie strutted like a model, that’s her talent! People just weird!” And Cardi replied, “Exactly.”

Some fans were so perturbed by Jenner's cameo in the video that a petition was created on Change.org titled "Remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video."

"The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone," the user who started the petition writes on the site. Over the weekend, more than 47,900 people signed the petition which is seeking a goal of 50,000 signatures.

Meanwhile, as of Monday, "WAP" has racked up over 60M views on YouTube.