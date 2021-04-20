Candace Cameron Bure reveals son is no longer engaged

Candace Cameron Bure's son is no longer getting married.

The former "Fuller House" star 45, revealed in a recent interview that her 21-year-old son Lev and Taylor Hutchinson called off their engagement.

"We didn’t make an announcement, but yeah, he’s no longer getting married," Candace told Us Weekly.

She shared that Lev is doing "great" and called the decision a "mutual" one.

"So nobody's upset and heartbroken," Bure continued.

Candace shares three children with her husband Valeri Bure. Lev is the middle child. The pair also shares Natasha, 22, and Maksim, 19.

Lev popped the question to Hutchinson back in August. At the time, the Hallmark actress shared her excitement on Instagram, writing, "This mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans," via Entertainment Tonight. Her Instagram post about Lev's engagement has since been deleted.

Bure this week also discussed her own marriage to her former hockey pro husband, 46. The two have been married since 1996. She revealed that her time during quarantine was the perfect opportunity to work out some of her relationship issues with Valeri.

"When you’re all in a house together for [over a year], you have to start talking about the things you kind of avoid because of work and travel and all that stuff," she told the magazine.

"We just pushed through some of the things that were eating away at both of us," she added.

According to the former child star, spending extra time together during the coronavirus pandemic has allowed important conversations that needed to happen to finally take place as a family.

"There’s hurt feelings for a minute," she explained. "And then there’s pouting for a minute and there’s anger for a minute. And then you kind of go, well, ‘How are we going to figure it out? And what decisions are we going to make? How do we come to a compromise in a way that you feel good?’ So, that’s just what we did. And that’s what marriage is really all about, but it was kind of thrown in your face during quarantine."

