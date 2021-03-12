Candace Cameron Bure explains why she felt 'sick’ to her ‘stomach' over latest Hallmark film

Candace Cameron Bure has one big fear surrounding her movie career.

In an appearance on "The Call to Mastery with Jordan Raynor" earlier this month, the "Full House" alum, 44, opened up about the anxiety she faces surrounding her Hallmark film career -- and revealed how her latest film for the network made her "sick to my stomach."

"I worry all the time about my movies," Bure revealed. "I actually got sick to my stomach on this last Christmas movie that aired in November because I've created an anxiety for myself because my movies have been the top-performing movie seven years in a row, and you know, one day you're going to slide off that pedestal."

"And so every year, it kind of makes me sicker and sicker every time I have a movie to come out because I'm like, 'Is this going to be the year? Is this it?'" the actress continued. "And I had to have a come to Jesus moment with myself in 2020 because I thought, 'Why are you doing this?' Meaning, why are you making the movies?"

"I had to bring it back to my why, my why that I set 12 years ago, coming back to the industry," she added.

Bure often reminds herself that her worth "is not ultimately in how a book or movie performs" and that her writing career is just a "bonus on my resumé."

"I had to remind myself of my why and then let it go and just say, 'You know what, it doesn't matter what those ratings are,'" said Bure.

Bure’s most recent Hallmark appearance was in 2020’s "If I Only Had Christmas," per IMDb. The actress is also set to reprise her popular Hallmark role as crime-solving librarian Aurora Teagarden in "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con A Con" later this year.

In a recent appearance on Paula Faris' new podcast, "The Paula Faris Podcast," Bure addressed critics who question how easy it is to work on a Hallmark film.

"I get that all the time. 'How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie?' Like, 'Can I be in a Hallmark movie?'" the actress said. "And I'm like, 'Are you a professional actor?' 'No.' 'Then no, you cannot.'"

