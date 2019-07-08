Candace Cameron Bure says parents' relationship led to own lasting marriage: 'It's incredibly inspirational'

Candace Cameron Bure and her husband Valeri Bure celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary this year, and it seems the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the "Fuller House" star said that the longevity of her marriage can be credited to her parents, Barbara and Robert.

"My parents have been such a role model for me in my own marriage," Bure, 43, told the outlet. "You know, you see the ups and downs. I’ve seen [their marriage] through the tough times and when you see people that are committed to each other to stick through those tough times and be willing to grow and learn and not walk away because that could be the easier choice, I mean, it’s incredibly inspirational."

Bure shares a wedding date with her parents, who celebrated 50 years of marriage last month in an extravagant ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif., thrown by Bure herself. She also discussed her father's intense, emotional reaction during the entire night, calling the event "really special."

"My dad pretty much cried the entire night because he was just overwhelmed with gratitude for the people that came in [for the party]," Bure said. "It was just so touching to see how emotionally overwhelmed my dad was. I would say the renewal of the vows was really, really special and my parents are always good for … They’re great for a really good kiss … even after 50 years they never fail to give this great, fantastic kiss for everyone to see. I love that about them."

Later in the interview, Bure reflected on her own marriage, describing her husband Valeri as an "incredible father." The couple shares three children together: daughter Natasha, 20, and sons Lev, 19, and Maksim, 17.

“To see how much he invests in our kids and what an incredible father he is and how he’s supported me in my career as well to pick up all the things on that end with our family while I’ve been working because I wouldn’t be able to do the things I’m doing without his support,” the Hallmark actress told Us Weekly.

Bure went on to gush over her longtime spouse, calling him a "bold person" and a supportive family man.

"He makes me laugh a lot, which is a very good quality," she said. "He’s just such a bold person. We always have interesting conversations. I love his passion and his strength so very much. He’s so supportive of me and our children."