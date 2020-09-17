Candace Cameron Bure says she 'had no shame' posting PDA pic: ‘We have fun and we’re spicy together’

EXCLUSIVE: Candace Cameron Bure took it upon herself to respond to members of her Christian fan base who criticized her last week after she shared a picture to Instagram that showed her husband with his hand cupping one of her breasts.

“Classic Val,” Cameron Bure wrote, adding, “He approved this post.”

At the time of her clapback, the “Fuller House” star told detractors she found the critical remarks funny and added that she and her husband of nearly 25 years “have so much fun together.”

Bure echoed the sentiment in an interview with Fox News on Thursday and said she felt like she needed to respond to the backlash because she doesn’t ever feel that sexual intimacy has to be lacking in marriage.

“I love the fact that so many people had an opinion on it. It made me laugh because I wasn't trying to make a statement,” she said of the cheeky photo. “This is just how my husband and I are. You know, we adore each other and we still have fun and we're spicy together.”

“We have a playful, loving marriage and I think that's why we're still married 24 years later,” she continued. “But I did respond because I always get bummed out when people have been married for so long and then I feel like the joke is always like, 'oh, we're married – so that means we don't have sex anymore.' And it's kind of like that a lot. And so I thought it was just a cute, funny picture and it was playful and it's very much reflective of our personalities in real life.”

The director and producer added that she had “no shame” in toeing the line with her modest fans and had a message for those who took umbrage with her public display.

“I'm like, hey, guys, if you're complaining about the picture, maybe you might hope that your marriage is actually a little spicier than it is,” she said. “But this is part of our healthy marriage. And I just wanted to say it because I had no shame in posting that picture. You know, nothing was exposed, I didn't think it was immodest. It was just two people having fun and we've been married for 24 years, but together for 26 years. So I just am like, hey, the playfulness doesn't stop just because you're married.”

In speaking with Fox News, Bure, 46, opened up about the latest release of her “Love Over All” collection, which came in partnership with the Hallmark-owned company DaySpring. The lifestyle apparel and product line “reminds us to love one another” and features modern designs and meaningful messages.

After launching her brand in 2018, Bure said the message of “Love Over All” is “very timely” given the events that have taken place in 2020.

“We chose 'Love Over All' as the next collection in 2019, it looks like this is very timely because we had no idea what 2020 was going to be or what it was going to hold in store,” she explained. “So it's based on the verse in Colossians 3:14 that tells us to be kind and compassionate and patient and gentle with one another. But above all these things, put on love because it binds these virtues in unity. And so that's the verse that we based it off of.”

Bure said the collection of products ranges from T-shirts to mugs to desktop accessories as well as devotionals and all kinds of paper goods like journals and notepads.

"They have this message of 'Love Over All' because it's this reminder that before we get up in the morning, we put on our clothes, we put on our makeup but if we don't put on love first, that affects everyone that we encounter throughout the day,” said Bure. “So that's why we developed this lifestyle brand that has all encouraging positive messages and they're reminders.”

Added the Emmy-nominated actress: “But also, as a woman of faith, I wanted products that were contemporary and aesthetically pleasing because I find that some of those products can look old fashioned when they have faith attached to them. And I think the collection of 'Love Over All' is perfect timing right now.”